EU raises 2021/22 wheat crop forecast, trims stocks

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday increased its forecast of the usable production of common wheat in the European Union's 27 member countries in 2021/22 to 126.2 million tonnes from 124.8 million estimated last month.

That was 6.5% above an estimated 2020/21 crop of 117.2 million tonnes, the Commission's monthly supply and demand data showed.

The Commission kept unchanged its outlook for EU exports of common wheat, or soft wheat, in 2021/22 at 30 million, compared with an expected 27 million in the current 2020/21 season that ends in June.

However, projected wheat stocks were trimmed to reflect higher expectations for wheat use in animal feed.

Common wheat stocks at the end of 2021/22 were trimmed to 10.8 million tonnes from 11.4 million forecast last month.

That reflected a 1 million tonne increase to expected feed demand for wheat next season, as well as a 1 million tonne rise in forecast 2020/21 stocks that also stemmed from a rise in feed use of the same amount.

Forecast usable production of barley in the EU in 2021/22 was cut by 1.5 million tonnes compared with last month to 54.5 million tonnes, while maize output next season was trimmed to 71 million tonnes from 71.3 million.

Expected EU maize imports were cut by 1 million tonnes to 15 million for both 2020/21 and 2021/22, the Commission's data showed.

On the demand side, projected maize use in animal feed was reduced in both seasons in line with the expanded use of wheat.

In oilseeds, projected EU rapeseed production and imports next season were kept unchanged from last month, at 16.7 million tonnes and 5.8 million tonnes.

Rapeseed imports for 2020/21, however, were revised up to 6.2 million tonnes from 6.0 million.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Bernadette Baum)

