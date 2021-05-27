Commodities

EU raises 2021/22 common wheat crop forecast to 126.2 mln T

Gus Trompiz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday increased its forecast of usable production of common wheat in European Union's 27 member countries in 2021/22 to 126.2 million tonnes from 124.8 million estimated last month.

That compared with a 2020/21 crop of 117.2 million tonnes, the Commission's monthly supply and demand data showed.

The Commission kept unchanged its outlook for EU common wheat exports in 2021/22 at 30.0 million, compared with an expected 27.0 million tonnes in the current 2020/21 season that ends in June.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

