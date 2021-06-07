EU quizzes industry on relocating euro clearing from London

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - The European Union is asking financial market participants about what legislative and regulatory steps would help them transfer clearing in euro derivatives from London to the bloc, an EU document showed on Monday.

The bloc's executive European Commission is holding workshops with industry about shifting trillions of euros in swaps contracts from the London Stock Exchange to Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt due to Brexit largely severing Britain's access to the EU financial market.

"How long would be needed to transfer positions or flows identified as clearable inside the Union? How could the time needed be potentially reduced?" the document seen by Reuters said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.