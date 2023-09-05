News & Insights

US Markets

EU pushing Iran to release detained Swedish EU employee

Credit: REUTERS/ISABEL INFANTES

September 05, 2023 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The EU has been working for months to push for the release of a Swedish EU worker detained in Iran for the last 500 days, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

Sweden and the European Commission on Monday said a Swedish national is being detained in Iran, following a report in The New York Times.

Borrell on Tuesday confirmed the man in question is Johan Floderus, who he described as "a Swedish citizen who works for the European Union, who has been detained illegally in Iran for the last 500 days."

"I want to stress that I personally, all my team, at all levels, in close coordination with Swedish authorities and with his family have been pushing Iranian authorities to release him," Borrell said on the sidelines of a meeting of EU development ministers in Cadiz, Spain.

The issue of his imprisonment had been raised repeatedly with Iranian authorities, he added.

"Every time we had diplomatic meetings, at all levels, we put the issue on the table," he said.

"Relentlessly we have been working for the freedom of Mr Floderus and we will continue doing that. This is very much in our agenda, in our heart and we will not stop until Mr Floderus will be free."

(Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.