News & Insights

US Markets
SPGI

EU proposes to regulate ESG ratings providers

June 13, 2023 — 09:52 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

(Adds quotes from press conference, background)

BRUSSELS, June 13 (Reuters) - The European Union is to regulate agencies providing environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings in an effort to improve standards in an industry that guides trillions of dollars of investments.

Investors are increasingly buying stocks and bonds according to how companies rank on various ESG metrics, and the ratings industry is growing fast as demand for investment products packaged and marketed as meeting ESG criteria balloons.

"ESG ratings agencies that score companies on governance factors are completely unregulated so it's very difficult to compare ratings by different agencies. We have no clarity on how these ratings are reached and there appears to be conflict of interests," Mairead McGuinness, European Commissioner for Financial Services, told reporters on Tuesday.

"We want them (ratings) to be reliable and comparable."

Critics say ESG ratings methodologies are overly complex, opaque and tend to reward companies that disclose more information, rather than those that are best able to manage ESG risks or do the best job in limiting their negative impact.

Agencies providing ESG ratings include S&P Global , Moody's , MSCI > and Morningstar's Sustainalytics.

The European Commission announced its plan for ratings providers as part of a package of new measures unveiled on Tuesday designed to encourage more ethical investment. (Reporting by Julia Payne Writing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes Editing by Sinead Cruise and Mark Potter) ((thomas.wilkes@tr.com; +44 (0) 7769 955711;)) Keywords: EUROPE REGULATION/ESG (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPGI
MCO
MSCI
MORN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.