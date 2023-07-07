News & Insights

EU proposes Energy Charter Treaty exit after climate concerns

Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

July 07, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Kate Abnett for Reuters ->

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS, July 7 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed on Friday that EU countries jointly quit an international treaty that has been criticised for blocking efforts to fight climate change because its protection of energy investments extends to fossil fuels.

The 1998 Energy Charter Treaty allows energy companies to sue governments over policies that damage their investment and has in recent years been used to challenge policies that require fossil fuel plants to shut.

Its roughly 50 signatories include European Union countries.

"I proposed that the EU withdraws from the Energy Charter Treaty, because in its current, unmodernised version it is no longer in line with the EU's energy and climate goals," EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said.

In its proposal to leave, the Commission, the EU executive, said the treaty had become "increasingly outdated", and its fossil fuel protections undermined the EU's plans to shift to cleaner energy sources to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Brussels has faced pressure to lead an EU exit, after member states including Denmark, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Poland, Spain and the Netherlands announced plans to quit, with most citing climate change concerns as the reason. Italy left in 2016.

The Commission proposal needs approval from a reinforced majority of EU countries and the European Parliament's consent. The European Parliament has previously urged the EU to leave the treaty.

Countries including Cyprus, Hungary and Slovakia have said they would prefer to stay in an updated version of the accord - but reforms to the treaty agreed last year, aimed at addressing some climate concerns, appear unlikely to come into force as EU countries have not supported them.

Sources familiar with the discussions said Brussels considered a partial exit that would allow some countries stay in the treaty, but decided against it over legal concerns.

Withdrawing from the treaty would still leave the EU subject to a sunset clause that for 20 years protects existing investments - including in fossil fuels - in EU countries by investors from non-EU signatories such as Japan and Turkey.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Kate.Abnett@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.