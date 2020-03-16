EU Proposes Ban on Travel to Europe to Slow Coronavirus

The European Commission has proposed a 30-day ban on nonessential travel to the European Union as the bloc takes further measures to contain coronavirus.

The European Commission has proposed a 30-day ban on nonessential travel to the European Union as the bloc takes further measures to contain coronavirus.

The European Commission has proposed a 30-day ban on nonessential travel to the European Union as the bloc takes further measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The temporary restrictions, which could be extended if necessary, will prevent citizens from non-EU countries from entering the region, although the U.K. is exempt.

Leaders of the 27 EU member states will consider the move in a videoconference call on Tuesday, while the four Schengen area non-EU states—Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein—will also be urged to impose the measures.

The ban is aimed at reducing the “huge pressure” on the region’s health-care systems, the commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen said.

It follows a number of measures taken by individual European countries to block travel and impose lockdowns. Germany became the latest nation to act on Monday, closing its borders with France, Austria, and Switzerland. The commission’s restrictions, if approved, would essentially close Europe’s borders to the rest of the world.

“Our health-care system is under huge pressure, therefore member states have taken strong measures to slow down the spread of the virus. These measures are effective only when they are coordinated,” von der Leyen said.

Long-term EU residents, family members of EU nationals, and those critical to fighting the virus, including doctors, nurses, and researchers, will be exempt from the ban.

Read: Global Stocks Slammed as Fed Action Fails to Alleviate Virus Fears

The commission has also proposed “fast lanes” to prioritize essential goods, including medical supplies and food. People transporting goods will also be exempt to “ensure economic continuity,” along with those who regularly commute from neighboring countries outside the EU.

Von der Leyen added that the four Schengen associated states—Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein—would also need to approve the ban for it to be effective.

The proposed ban comes amid a rapid escalation of the coronavirus pandemic world-wide. More than 175,000 people have been infected across 155 countries, and the death toll has risen above 6,700. Europe now appears to be the epicenter of the virus, and countries in the continent have been taking extreme measures in recent days. Italy was the first to impose a national lockdown last week, with Spain following at the weekend and France closing down bars, restaurants, and public places.

See Also: As European Countries Lock Down, This Sector is a Port in a Coronavirus Storm

President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel from the 26 Schengen area European countries to the U.S.—with Americans exempt—that came into effect on Saturday. That ban will be extended to the U.K. and Ireland from midnight on Monday.

Looking ahead. The European Commission has pledged to ensure “economic continuity” and maintaining the transportation of goods into the EU is clearly a positive. But economic continuity in times like these is impossible. The travel restrictions must surely be the right thing to do, given the global health crisis, but they are another sign that this pandemic will be economically crippling.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.