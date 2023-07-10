EU probes Novo's weight-loss drugs on reports of suicide risks - Bloomberg News

Adds details from Bloomberg News report in paragraph 4 and 5

July 10 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency is looking into Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO weight-loss drugs Saxenda and Ozempic after "several reports of suicidal risks" were referred to the watchdog, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The EMA is looking at adverse events noted by the Icelandic Medicines Agency, including "two cases of suicidal thoughts" linked to the drugs, Bloomberg News reported, citing a statement by the EMA.

The EMA and Novo Nordisk did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The EMA is investigating these possible side effects in relation to medicines which contain the active ingredients semaglutide or liraglutide for weight loss, according to the Bloomberg report.

Novo's obesity drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, used to reduce weight in diabetes patients, contains semaglutide while Saxenda contains liraglutide.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.