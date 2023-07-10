EU probes Novo's weight-loss drugs on reports of suicide risks - Bloomberg News

July 10 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency is looking into Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO weight-loss drugs Saxenda and Ozempic after "several reports of suicidal risks" were referred to the watchdog, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The EMA is looking at adverse events noted by the Icelandic Medicines Agency, including "two cases of suicidal thoughts" linked to the drugs, Bloomberg News reported, citing a statement by the EMA.

The EMA and Novo Nordisk did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

