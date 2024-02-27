News & Insights

Markets
MSFT

EU probes Microsoft's security software practices

Credit: REUTERS/Bruna Casas

February 27, 2024 — 09:00 pm EST

Written by Harshita Mary Varghese and Jeffrey Dastin for Reuters ->

Updates attribution and adds detail throughout

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission is probing if Microsoft MSFT.O is preventing customers from relying on certain security software from its competitors, according to a document that regulators sent to at least one rival in January, seen by Reuters.

Companies over the years have complained about Microsoft's bundling services and its cloud-computing practices, which European regulators have investigated. Microsoft has said it has worked to address rivals' concerns.

The European Commission, which serves as the EU's competition watchdog, is examining Microsoft's Entra ID software, previously known as Azure Active Directory.

The software lets companies control who can log into their cloud-based apps. Regulators have sought to understand, among other questions, if Microsoft customers are able to use only rival software to authenticate into Microsoft services, or if they must also use Entra ID, according to the document seen by Reuters.

The Information earlier reported the news on Tuesday of the commission's probe, citing a document sent to a Microsoft rival.

Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google this week ramped up its criticism of Microsoft's cloud-computing practices, saying its rival is seeking a monopoly that would hurt the growth of emerging technologies like generative artificial intelligence. Microsoft has rejected the claim.

The European Commission and Microsoft did not immediately answer Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese and Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Maju Samuel and Christopher Cushing)

((HarshitaMary.Varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.