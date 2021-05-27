US Markets
AMZN

EU privacy watchdog to investigate EU institutions' use of Amazon, Microsoft cloud services

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

EU privacy watchdog EDPS opened on Thursday two investigations into EU institutions' use of cloud computing services provided by Amazon and Microsoft, concerned about the transfer of Europeans' personal data to the United States.

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, May 27 (Reuters) - EU privacy watchdog EDPS opened on Thursday two investigations into EU institutions' use of cloud computing services provided by Amazon AMZN.O and Microsoft MSFT.O, concerned about the transfer of Europeans' personal data to the United States.

The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) said one of the investigations will focus on the use of Microsoft Office 365 by the European Commission.

The EU watchdog said EU bodies were relying more and more on cloud-based software and cloud infrastructure or platform services from large U.S. ICT providers which are subject to legislation that allows disproportionate surveillance activities by the U.S. authorities.

"Following the outcome of the reporting exercise by the EU institutions and bodies, we identified certain types of contracts that require particular attention and this is why we have decided to launch these two investigations," EDPS head Wojciech Wiewiorowski said in a statement.

Market leader Amazon, Alphabet GOOGL.O unit Google and Microsoft dominate the realm of data storage worldwide, fuelling concerns in Europe over the risk of surveillance by the United States.

Such worries prompted Europe's highest court last year to toss out a transatlantic data transfer deal known as the Privacy Shield following a long-running dispute between Facebook FB.O and Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN MSFT GOOGL FB

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular