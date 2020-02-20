Markets

EU privacy body warns of privacy risks in Google, Fitbit deal

Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Alphabet Inc-owned Google's $2.1 billion bid for fitness trackers company Fitbit could pose privacy risks, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) warned on Thursday, adding its voice to other critics of the deal.

By Foo Yun Chee

Google announced the deal in November last year, as it seeks to compete with Apple AAPL.O and Samsung 005930.KS in the crowded market for fitness trackers and smart watches.

Fitbit, whose fitness trackers and other devices monitor users' daily steps, calories burned and distance travelled, would give the U.S. tech giant access to a trove of health data gathered from Fitbit devices.

Such access is worrying, the EU privacy watchdog said.

"The possible further combination and accumulation of sensitive personal data regarding people in Europe by a major tech company could entail a high level of risk to privacy and data protection," it said.

It urged the companies to assess their data privacy requirements and privacy implications in a transparent way and mitigate possible privacy and data protection risks before seeking EU antitrust approval for the deal.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who will vet the deal, in November voiced her concerns about big companies targeting data-heavy rivals.

The European Commission on Thursday in an emailed comment said it had yet to be formally notified.

"It is always up to the companies to notify transactions with an EU dimension to the European Commission," it said.

