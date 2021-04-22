EU preparing legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine shortfalls - Politico

April 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission is preparing to launch legal proceedings against vaccine maker AstraZeneca AZN.L, Politico reported late Wednesday, citing five unnamed European Union diplomats.

At a meeting of ambassadors on Wednesday, majority of the EU countries said they would support suing the company over complaints it failed to deliver pledged doses to the bloc, the report added.

The point for the legal proceedings is to make it mandatory for AstraZeneca to provide the doses set out in its EU contract, the report stated, citing one unnamed diplomat.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Aakriti.Bhalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.