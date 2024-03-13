News & Insights

World Markets

EU preparing $8 bln aid package for Egypt, FT says

Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

March 13, 2024 — 01:05 am EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

March 13 (Reuters) - The European Union is readying a 7.4 billion euro ($8.08 billion) package aimed at shoring up Egypt's economy amid fear that conflict in Gaza and Sudan could exacerbate financial trouble in the country, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Cairo on Sunday with the Greek, Italian and Belgian prime ministers to finalise and announce an agreement, the newspaper reported.

($1 = 0.9156 euros)

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.