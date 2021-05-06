EU plus UK steel demand rebounds in Q4, to gain 12% in 2021 - Eurofer

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Demand for steel in the European Union and Britain rebounded by 3.3% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2020, the first quarterly growth in 12 months, after severe losses during the coronavirus pandemic, industry group Eurofer said on Wednesday.

Apparent steel demand is due to rise by 11.7% this year to 152 million tonnes as the European economy recovers and industries such as the auto sector bounce back due to easing of virus lockdown restrictions, it added in a statement.

Apparent steel consumption measures output of steel producers plus net imports minus net exports.

The COVID-19 crisis hammered the European steel sector, which was already suffering a downturn in 2019, particularly in the auto industry.

Steel demand tumbled by 24.4% in the second quarter of last year and by 10.4% in the third quarter.

But both the auto sector and domestic appliances have been a bright spot recently, said Alessandro Sciamarelli, director of market analysis at Eurofer.

"The rebound has really been very, very strong and we believe this is probably something connected to the pandemic in the sense that widespread remote working has boosted demand for durable goods which can improve the quality of working from home," he told a webinar.

Total steel imports to the EU last year fell by 18% while during the first two months of 2021, finished product imports dipped by 1%.

To ensure consistency, the 2021 forecast includes Britain, which left the EU on Jan. 1, 2020 but remained in its single market for the rest of last year during a transition period.

After reporting first quarter 2021 data, Eurofer will remove Britain from its calculations and revise the data series, it has said.

