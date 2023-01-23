EU plans reform to make power bills less tied to fossil fuel prices

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

January 23, 2023 — 06:07 am EST

Written by Kate Abnett for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Upcoming European Union proposals to overhaul the bloc's electricity market will attempt to make energy bills less tied to short-term swings in fossil fuel prices, the European Commission said on Monday.

The Commission launched a three-week public consultation on Monday on the reforms, which it said should also consider expanding the use of "contracts for difference" and power purchase agreements, to attempt to yield lower energy bills for consumers, the Commission said.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett Editing by GV De Clercq)

((Kate.Abnett@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.