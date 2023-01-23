EU plans reform to make power bills less tied to fossil fuel prices

BRUSSELS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Upcoming European Union proposals to overhaul the bloc's electricity market will attempt to make energy bills less tied to short-term swings in fossil fuel prices, the European Commission said on Monday.

The Commission launched a three-week public consultation on Monday on the reforms, which it said should also consider expanding the use of "contracts for difference" and power purchase agreements, to attempt to yield lower energy bills for consumers, the Commission said.

