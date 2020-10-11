US Markets
FB

EU planning tougher regulation for 'hit list' of big tech firms - FT

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REUTERS FILE PHOTO

European Union regulators are making a 'hit list' of up to 20 large internet companies, potentially including Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet's Google, that will be facing new and tougher rules aimed at curbing their market power, the Financial Times reported.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - European Union regulators are making a 'hit list' of up to 20 large internet companies, potentially including Facebook FB.O, Apple AAPL.O, Amazon AMZN.O and Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google, that will be facing new and tougher rules aimed at curbing their market power, the Financial Times reported.

The big technology platforms will have to comply with tougher regulation than smaller competitors, the newspaper reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

New rules will force the companies to share data with rivals and be more transparent on how they gather information, the report said.

The list will be made based on parameters like market share and number of users, the newspaper said, adding that the exact number of companies and the precise criteria for the list was still being discussed.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB AAPL AMZN GOOGL

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular