EU Parliament votes to support adding emissions from shipping to the EU carbon market

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The European Parliament on Tuesday voted to support including greenhouse gas emissions from the international maritime sector in the European Union's carbon market, throwing its weight behind EU plans to make ships pay for their pollution.

Shipping is the only sector which does not face EU targets to cut emissions, but is coming under increased scrutiny as the bloc attempts to steer industries towards its plan to become "climate neutral" by 2050.

In a vote on Tuesday, EU lawmakers said the bloc's carbon market should be expanded to include emissions from voyages within Europe, as well as international trips which start or finish in an EU port. This would force shipowners to buy EU carbon permits to cover these emissions.

"It is high time that the 'polluter pays' principle is applied to shipping," Jutta Paulus, the Green lawmaker leading EU parliament's talks on the issue, told Reuters.

EU Parliament will formally approve its position with another vote on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Marine Strauss)

