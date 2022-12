EU parliament to vote on ending VP role of corruption suspect

BRUSSELS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Political group leaders of the European Parliament decided unanimously that Eva Kaili should be stripped of her roles as vice president after she and others faced criminal charges over allegations they receive cash and gifts from Qatar.

Parliament's president Roberta Metsola told the chamber on Tuesday that the full parliament will vote later on Tuesday and she will cease to be one of the assembly's 14 vice presidents if there is a two-thirds majority to end her term.

