EU parliament supports 'green' label for gas, nuclear investments

Kate Abnett Reuters
The European Parliament on Wednesday voted in favour of EU rules labelling investments in gas and nuclear power plants as climate-friendly, paving the way for the proposal to become law.

Of the 639 lawmakers that voted, 278 supported a motion to block the EU gas and nuclear rules, 328 opposed the motion, and 33 abstained.

That fell short of the majority of 353 - of the Parliament's total 705 lawmakers - which the motion needed to win, to block the EU proposal. The rules will apply from 2023, unless 20 of the EU's 27 member states reject them, a threshold seen as very unlikely.

