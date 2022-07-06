EU parliament supports 'green' label for gas, nuclear investments

BRUSSELS, July 6 (Reuters) - The European Parliament on Wednesday voted in favour of EU rules labelling investments in gas and nuclear power plants as climate-friendly, paving the way for the proposal to become law.

Of the 639 lawmakers that voted, 278 supported a motion to block the EU gas and nuclear rules, 328 opposed the motion, and 33 abstained.

That fell short of the majority of 353 - of the Parliament's total 705 lawmakers - which the motion needed to win, to block the EU proposal. The rules will apply from 2023, unless 20 of the EU's 27 member states reject them, a threshold seen as very unlikely.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Marine Strauss)

