EU Parliament President Sassoli has died - spokesperson

Jan 11 (Reuters) - European Parliament President David Sassoli has died, his spokesperson Roberto Cuillo said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Sassoli, 65, passed away at 1.15 am on Jan. 11 in Italy, where he was hospitalised, Cuillo added.

Sassoli has been hospitalised in Italy since Dec. 26 due to a "serious complication" related to his immune system, his office had said on Monday.

