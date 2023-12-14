News & Insights

EU parliament, member states agree on new corporate sustainability law

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The European Parliament Legal Committee and EU governments reached a deal on new due diligence rules for companies on Thursday, the Committee said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The new rules propose that big companies in the European Union will have to check and take remedial action if they find their supply chains employ child labour or damage the environment.

