EU Parliament gives formal approval to new EU climate chief

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

October 05, 2023 — 06:02 am EDT

Written by Kate Abnett for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The European Parliament gave its formal approval on Thursday to appoint Wopke Hoesktra as the EU's new head of climate change policy, paving the way for him to take on the role.

Hoekstra, a former Dutch foreign minister, was widely expected to pass the Parliament vote, and did so by a large margin - 279 votes in favour, 173 against and 33 abstentions.

He had already won backing from the EU Parliament's environment committee earlier this week. EU countries must also approve his appointment before he can start the role, a formality that is expected to wave him through.

