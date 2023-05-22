EU Parliament delays renewable energy vote after late backlash

BRUSSELS, May 22 (Reuters) - The European Parliament has delayed a planned vote to approve new EU renewable energy targets, after France and other countries lodged last-minute opposition to the law last week, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

The vote in the Parliament's energy committee had been due to take place on Tuesday. The email said the vote is postponed until June, without specifying a date.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((Kate.Abnett@thomsonreuters.com;))

