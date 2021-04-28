EU parliament backs post-Brexit EU-UK trade deal - Verhofstadt

The European Parliament has voted in favour of the post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union, leading lawmaker Guy Verhofstadt said on Wednesday.

"The @Europarl_EN approves the EU - UK trade & cooperation agreement! The first trade deal in history to put up barriers & remove freedoms? A failure for both sides, but better than nothing," the former Belgian prime minister said in a tweet.

