EU parliament backs post-Brexit EU-UK trade deal - Verhofstadt

BRUSSELS, April 28 (Reuters) - The European Parliament has voted in favour of the post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union, leading lawmaker Guy Verhofstadt said on Wednesday.

"The @Europarl_EN approves the EU - UK trade & cooperation agreement! The first trade deal in history to put up barriers & remove freedoms? A failure for both sides, but better than nothing," the former Belgian prime minister said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Marine Strauss)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869; Reuters Messaging: @reutersPhilB))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.