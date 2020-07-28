EU Outlines Tech Specs for Nodes in Its Blockchain Services Testnet

The European Union, acting on its two-year-old vision for a European blockchain services network (EBSI), has unveiled the minimum technical requirements for nodes participating in its bloc-wide testnet.

Nodes in ESBI version 1.0 must feature at least three computer hosts: a master for core services and two protocol hosts for the BESU and Hyperledger Fabric blockchains, according to tech specs published by the European Commissionâs digital connectivity program CEF Digital last week. Â

Member states can stage their nodes physically or virtually, so long as the composite hosts maintain internet connectivity and meet CEF Digitalâs network, security and hardware specifications â roughly equivalent to a PC gamerâs computer tower.

ESBIâs limited v1.0 release â it wonât actually use nodesâ two protocol-specific hosts â âis intended to act as a first iterationâ of the blockchain networkâs code base in advance of production-ready v2.0, the specs sheet said.

