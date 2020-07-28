EU Outlines Tech Specs for Nodes in Its Blockchain Services Testnet
The European Union, acting on its two-year-old vision for a European blockchain services network (EBSI), has unveiled the minimum technical requirements for nodes participating in its bloc-wide testnet.
- Nodes in ESBI version 1.0 must feature at least three computer hosts: a master for core services and two protocol hosts for the BESU and Hyperledger Fabric blockchains, according to tech specs published by the European Commissionâs digital connectivity program CEF Digital last week. Â
- Member states can stage their nodes physically or virtually, so long as the composite hosts maintain internet connectivity and meet CEF Digitalâs network, security and hardware specifications â roughly equivalent to a PC gamerâs computer tower.
- ESBIâs limited v1.0 release â it wonât actually use nodesâ two protocol-specific hosts â âis intended to act as a first iterationâ of the blockchain networkâs code base in advance of production-ready v2.0, the specs sheet said.
See also: Chinaâs Blockchain Infrastructure to Extend Global Reach With Six Public Chains
Related Stories
- Deribit Reports Daily Record $539M of Bitcoin Options Traded, More Than Double Prior High
- Swiss Exchange Lists Worldâs First Active Bitcoin ETP
- Fireblocks Claims Exchange Program Enables Zero-Confirmation Crypto Deposits
- Australian State Treasury Proposes âFlexibleâ Regulatory Reform for Blockchain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.