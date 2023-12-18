EU opens proceedings against X over its efforts to combat information manipulation

Recasts throughout

PARIS/STOCKHOLM, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday launched formal infringement proceedings against social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, on suspicion of a breach of obligations in its first investigation under the Digital Services Act (DSA).

The new regulation, which entered into force in November last year, requires very large online platforms and search engines to do more to tackle illegal content and risks to public security, and to protect their services against manipulative techniques.

The proceedings will focus on countering the dissemination of illegal content in the EU, the effectiveness of measures taken to combat information manipulation, notably of the "community notes" system and measures taken by X to increase the transparency of its platform, the Commission said.

The Commission said it will now carry out an in-depth investigation as a matter of priority.

X, owned by Elon Musk, is part of a group of large tech companies facing increased scrutiny under sweeping rules introduced under the DSA.

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton had in October reprimanded X, TikTok and Meta for not doing enough to tackle the spread of disinformation following Hamas' attack on Israel.

