Markets
VIV

EU opens in depth-investigation in the Vivendi-Lagardere deal

Credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA

November 30, 2022 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by Benoit Van Overstraeten for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it had opened an in-depth investigation to assess Vivendi's VIV.PA planned acquisition of rival Lagardere LAGA.PA, a deal that would combine France's two biggest publishing groups.

"The Commission is concerned that the proposed acquisition may reduce competition on a number of markets across the entire book value chain in French-speaking countries of the European Economic Area (EEA) and in a segment of magazine publishing in France," EU's watchdog said in a statement.

Reuters had reported this EU antitrust investigation earlier this month.

The Commission now has until 19 April 2023, to take a decision.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Geert De Clercq and Tassilo Hummel)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.