EU opens antitrust probe into Broadcom's $61 bln VMware bid

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - European antitrust regulators have opened an in-depth investigation into U.S. chipmaker Broadcom's AVGO.O proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware VMW.N, the European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Commission is particularly concerned that the transaction would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software," the Commission said in a statement.

Reuters reported on Dec. 9 that the Commission was set to open full-scale investigation into the deal, the second biggest globally so far this year.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Writing by GV De Clercq, Editing by Louise Heavens)

