EU okays with conditions Alstom's buy of Bombardier's rail business

BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators approved on Friday Alstom's ALSO.PA bid for Bombardier Inc's BBDb.TO rail business after the French TGV high-speed train maker agreed to sell assets to address competition concerns.

The European Commission said Alstom will sell a French rail factory, its regional train unit Coradia Polyvalent, and a Bombardier commuter trains division and the related production facilities at its Hennigsdorf site in Germany.

Reuters reported on July 27 that the concessions would help Alstom clinched EU clearance for a deal that would make it the world's second largest rail maker behind Chinese rival CRRC Corp 601766.SS.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.