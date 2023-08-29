News & Insights

EU Okays Roche's Evrysdi For Babies Under Two Months Old With Spinal Muscular Atrophy

August 29, 2023 — 01:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The European Commission approved Roche's (RHHBY) Evrysdi or risdiplam for babies under two months old with spinal muscular atrophy, the company said in a statement.

The Evrysdi is now available to treat people of all ages with spinal muscular atrophy in the European Union, including babies from birth.

The approval is based on interim data from ongoing RAINBOWFISH trial showing majority of Evrysdi-treated babies were able to stand and walk within timeframes typical of healthy babies by 12 months' treatment.

According to the company, Evrysdi is the only non-invasive SMA therapy and is approved in 100 countries with more than 11,000 patients treated globally.

Roche said it is currently investigating Evrysdi in combination with an anti-myostatin molecule targeting muscle growth in the Ph II/III trial MANATEE for the treatment of SMA.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
