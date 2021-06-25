EU okay for Konecranes, Cargotec deal conditional on concessions - sources

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering firm Konecranes KCRA.HE and cargo handling machinery maker Cargotec CGCBV.HE will have to offer concessions if they want to secure EU antitrust approval for their merger, people familiar with the matter said.

The companies, which provide road and sea-cargo handling machinery and services to industries, factories, ports and terminals, announced the deal to create a global leader in the sector in October last year.

The combined entity's market power has triggered concerns from the EU competition watchdog which wants the companies to address the issues, the people said.

Regulators typically prefer asset sales to boost smaller rivals or giving them access to key technologies.

Konecranes and Cargotec, which sought European Commission approval for the deal last month, had until Friday to propose concessions, according to EU merger rules.

If none is offered, the watchdog will then launch a four-month long investigation once its preliminary review ends on July 2.

The Commission declined to comment and referred to its provisional deadline.

Konecranes, in which the Finnish government's investment arm Solidium holds an 8.51% stake making it its second-biggest shareholder, said it was actively engaged with the EU enforcer and other antitrust authorities.

"We have no further comments at this point, but naturally will give updates on the process when there is something to share," a spokesperson said.

Cargotec did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)

