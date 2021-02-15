EU not in favour of electronic cos takeovers -France's Le Maire

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that the European Union was not in favour of takeover plans of EU firms in the electronics sector.

Le Maire called for a new plan on electronic components to step up European independence.

