EU not in favour of electronic cos takeovers -France's Le Maire

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that the European Union was not in favour of takeover plans of EU firms in the electronics sector.

Le Maire called for a new plan on electronic components to step up European independence.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by Jason Neely)

