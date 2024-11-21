EU new car registrations up 1.1% in October

In October, new EU car registrations reversed their decline, recording a modest 1.1% increase as Spain led the way with a robust 7.2% growth, while Germany rebounded with a 6% increase following three months of decline, the ACEA reported. Decreases were recorded in both France, down 11.1%, and Italy, down 9.1%, the group stated. Publicly traded companies in the space include Ford (F), General Motors (GM), Honda (HMC), Mercedes-Benz (MBGYY), Nissan (NSANY), Stellantis (STLA), Tesla (TSLA), Toyota (TM) and Volkswagen (VWAGY).
