EU needs common stance on quitting Russian LNG, Spain says

BRUSSELS, March 4 (Reuters) - The European Union should agree a common position on how its member countries can reduce their imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), Spanish energy minister Teresa Ribera said on Monday.

"We need to count on a general approach coming from the European Union, and we will be insisting on that," Ribera said on her arrival to a meeting of EU countries' energy ministers in Brussels, where they will discuss the issue.

Ribera called for "a joint approach on how to reduce or how to ban imports coming from Russia", noting that if Spain did this unilaterally, it may have little impact since cargoes could be easily redirected to another EU port.

The EU has not sanctioned Russian gas or LNG imports, which some of its member countries are still heavily reliant upon.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett)

