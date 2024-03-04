News & Insights

EU needs common stance on quitting Russian LNG, Spain says

Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

March 04, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Written by Kate Abnett for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 4 (Reuters) - The European Union should agree a common position on how its member countries can reduce their imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), Spanish energy minister Teresa Ribera said on Monday.

"We need to count on a general approach coming from the European Union, and we will be insisting on that," Ribera said on her arrival to a meeting of EU countries' energy ministers in Brussels, where they will discuss the issue.

Ribera called for "a joint approach on how to reduce or how to ban imports coming from Russia", noting that if Spain did this unilaterally, it may have little impact since cargoes could be easily redirected to another EU port.

The EU has not sanctioned Russian gas or LNG imports, which some of its member countries are still heavily reliant upon.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett)

((Kate.Abnett@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.