EU needs centralised budget after Next Generation EU: ECB's Panetta

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The European Union needs a common budget on top of national spending to maintain investment and provide the fiscal stance that can balance monetary policy, European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday.

"Without it, we will not be able to meet the financing needs, reap the economies of scale and trigger the private investment needed to drive Europe’s energy transition, digital transformation and security architecture," Panetta, who will soon leave the ECB board to head Italy's central bank, said.

"We need to start thinking now about what comes after Next Generation EU, or risk taking a step back instead of forward," he added.

