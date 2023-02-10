EU member states, Norway and Switzerland renew call for 'fair and transparent' probe into Beirut blast - statement

February 10, 2023 — 05:24 am EST

Written by Timour Azhari for Reuters ->

BEIRUT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - European Union member states, Norway and Switzerland on Friday urged Lebanese stakeholders to allow a "fair and transparent" probe into the Beirut port blast and refrain from "all acts of interference".

The EU member states and the Swiss and Norwegian missions expressed in a joint statement grave concern about the current situation in Lebanon.

"We call on the Parliament to urgently elect a President who will unite the Lebanese people in the national interest, as a first step to restore the ability of the Lebanese state institutions to make decisions, both on the administrative and political level," they said.

