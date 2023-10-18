News & Insights

EU medicines regulator warns EU, UK on fake Ozempic pens

Credit: REUTERS/TOM LITTLE

October 18, 2023 — 10:27 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Europe's medicines regulator on Wednesday warned wholesalers in the European Union and UK about pre-filled pens falsely labelled as Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO diabetes drug, Ozempic.

"Wholesalers and pharmacies in the impacted countries have been warned about the suspicious offers of Ozempic to wholesalers," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement, adding it was assisting national authorities in their investigations.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.