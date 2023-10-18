EU medicines regulator warns EU, UK on fake Ozempic pens

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Europe's medicines regulator on Wednesday warned wholesalers in the European Union and UK about pre-filled pens falsely labelled as Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO diabetes drug, Ozempic.

"Wholesalers and pharmacies in the impacted countries have been warned about the suspicious offers of Ozempic to wholesalers," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement, adding it was assisting national authorities in their investigations.

