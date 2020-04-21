EU may need $1.7 trillion post-coronavirus package - French EU commissioner

Contributors
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Matthieu Protard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

An economic support package being readied to help the European Union recover from the coronavirus crisis may need be to worth around 1.6 trillion euros ($1.7 trillion), the EU's industry chief Thierry Breton said on Tuesday.

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - An economicsupport package being readied to help the European Union recover from the coronavirus crisis may need be to worth around 1.6 trillion euros ($1.7 trillion), the EU's industry chief Thierry Breton said on Tuesday.

The European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services told French TV station BFM TV he was working on plans around that type of figure with Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

That would represent some 10% of EU GDP, Breton said.

Member states disagree over the technical aspects of how to finance such a plan, and national leaders are expected to defer a final decision on it when they meet by videolink on Thursday, diplomats and officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

There are also differences over how big such a fund needs to be.

Spain has called for a fund worth 1.5 trillion euros - roughly on a par with Breton's views but around three times the figure estimated by the head of the euro zone's bailout fund.

Breton also said a "Marshall Plan" was needed to help the European tourism industry - in a reference to the U.S. aid programme launched to help Europe after World War Two.

($1 = 0.9231 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard; Editing by John Stonestreet)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters