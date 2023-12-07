News & Insights

EU matches 7.35 bcm of gas supply and demand in new round of collective buying

December 07, 2023 — 06:42 am EST

BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The European Commission matched total gas supply of 7.35 billion cubic metres (bcm) with demand in its fourth round of collective gas buying, it said on Thursday.

The commission said 13 suppliers had offered a total of 9.1 bcm, on total demand of 10 bcm.

The EU conceived the joint gas buying scheme to help fill gas storage ahead of winter and avoid a repeat of last year's record-high energy prices and fears of energy shortages in Europe after Russia slashed gas deliveries.

Matched buyers and sellers will now start negotiations to agree gas contracts. The EU is not involved in those commercial talks.

