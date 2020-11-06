Companies
BA

EU likely to impose tariffs on $4 billion U.S. imports next week

Contributor
Philip Blenkinsop Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

The European Union is likely to impose tariffs on $4 billion of U.S. imports next week after an award by the World Trade Organization in a dispute over subsidies for aircraft maker Boeing, EU diplomats said on Friday.

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The European Union is likely to impose tariffs on $4 billion of U.S. imports next week after an award by the World Trade Organization in a dispute over subsidies for aircraft maker Boeing BA.N, EU diplomats said on Friday.

A majority of EU governments have already backed the tariffs, which are expected to be put in place after a meeting of EU trade ministers on Monday, echoing U.S. tariffs on European goods over subsidies for Boeing's rival Airbus.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by Tim Hepher)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869; Reuters Messaging: philip.blenkinsop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA AIR

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular