EU likely to impose tariffs on $4 billion U.S. imports next week

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The European Union is likely to impose tariffs on $4 billion of U.S. imports next week after an award by the World Trade Organization in a dispute over subsidies for aircraft maker Boeing BA.N, EU diplomats said on Friday.

A majority of EU governments have already backed the tariffs, which are expected to be put in place after a meeting of EU trade ministers on Monday, echoing U.S. tariffs on European goods over subsidies for Boeing's rival Airbus.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by Tim Hepher)

