EU lending arm EIB set to keep tight Turkey restrictions in place

Published

The European Union's lending arm, the European Investment Bank, expects to keep its lending heavily restricted in Turkey this year, as an EU row with Ankara over oil and gas drilling off Cyprus rumbles on.

