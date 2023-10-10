EU legislation on Big Tech funding 5G rollout likely for next Commission, sources say

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - EU industry chief Thierry Breton will likely set out a strategy next year requiring Big Tech to help fund the rollout of 5G and broadband across Europe, leaving it to the next European Commission to decide whether to adopt legislation, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Europe's telecoms operators say Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O, Meta's META.O Facebook, Netflix NFLX.O, Microsoft MSFT.O and Amazon AMZN.O should bear some of the costs because they make up a huge part of internet traffic.

Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE, Orange ORAN.PA, Telefonica TEF.MC and Telecom Italia TLIT.MI call it fair-share funding while Big Tech says it amounts to an internet tax.

There had been expectations that Breton would propose legislation after seeking feedback from both sides earlier this year on what he said is a 200-billion-euro ($212.4 billion)investment gap.

The French commissioner, a former chief executive at France Telecom and supporter of the operators' push, faced pushback from some of his fellow commissioners and some EU countries.

There is no final decision and a legislative proposal on the funding issue could still pop up on the Commission's work programme to be announced on Oct. 18 that will lay out the EU executive's long-term objectives, one of the sources said.

