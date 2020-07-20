EU leaders resume talks on COVID recovery package, deal awaits approval -officials

BRUSSELS, July 21 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will resume their negotiations on Europe's post-pandemic economic recovery package at 0315 GMT, a spokesman said on Twitter and several officials said a deal was ready and awaiting the leaders' approval.

