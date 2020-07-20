EU leaders reach deal on post-pandemic recovery package for economy

Contributor
Jan Strupczewski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

European Union leaders reached a deal on Tuesday morning on a post-pandemic recovery package for the economy of the 27-nation bloc offering 750 billion euros in grants and loans to counter the effects of the COVID-19-indiced recession, officials said.

"Conclusions adopted!" one official present at the summit said.

