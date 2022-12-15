EU leaders grant Bosnia EU candidate status

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to join the bloc of 27 nations.

"Bosnia and Herzegovina was granted the status of candidate country today. A strong signal to the people, but also a clear expectation for the new authorities to deliver on reforms," European Council President Charles Michel said in a tweet.

General affairs ministers of the EU countries had already agreed on the candidate status for Bosnia earlier this week.

It will be joining other EU candidates - Albania, Moldova, the Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine - in the process to join the EU, which can take many years and involves complex negotiations on adjusting local laws to match those of the EU.

