EU lays out rules to allow more state aid for green projects

BRUSSELS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - EU countries will be allowed to pump more money into green projects in climate, energy and the environment, while state support for fossil fuels is unlikely to be approved by Brussels, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The Commission, which vets national governments' state aid to check that it does not distort competition in the European Union single market, set out the upgraded competition rules aimed at helping countries meet climate change targets.

The EU aims to cut its net greenhouse gas emissions 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels and eliminate them by 2050. That will require huge low-carbon investments, including extra energy sector investments of 350 billion euros ($395 billion) a year this decade.

"Although a significant share will come from the private sector, public support will play a role in ensuring that the green transition happens fast," EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said.

The new rules expand the areas where countries can offer support, including clean transport, energy efficiency in buildings, and protecting nature.

Aid can cover up to 100% of the funding gap for green projects, including through measures like carbon contracts for difference, which would guarantee a carbon price to a project developer, irrespective of the price on the EU’s carbon market.

Support for fossil fuels such as coal and oil is unlikely to be approved, while new investments in natural gas must be compatible with the EU's climate targets and help countries shift away from higher-emitting fuels, the Commission said.

Brussels also set out guidelines for how countries can support the closure of coal, peat and oil shale plants.

EU competition enforcers are investigating German plans to provide 4.35 billion euros in compensation to utilities RWE and LEAG to speed up the phasing out of lignite coal power plants. Brussels said it was concerned about whether the compensation for foregone profits was the minimum payout in line with EU rules.

($1 = 0.8858 euros)

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Alison Williams)

