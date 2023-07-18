EU lawmakers push for tougher crackdown on energy market abuse - sources

By Julia Payne

BRUSSELS, July 18 (Reuters) - European lawmakers are pushing for a tougher crackdown on manipulation in gas and electricity markets by giving an EU agency the teeth to investigate and impose fines, two sources with direct knowledge said.

The European Commission, the EU's executive body, proposed the regulation against the manipulation of the wholesale energy market (REMIT) in March this year as part of a wider reform of the EU's power markets.

A position on REMIT was drafted by key lawmakers last week and pits itself directly against the stance taken by EU states in June.

The Commission's power reform package came about in reaction to extreme gas and power price spikes in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As energy markets became dysfunctional - costing Europeans consumers dearly and bankrupting some utility firms - oil majors and large commodity traders saw profits soar.

Lawmakers want to give the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER), an EU body, full investigative powers to look into market abuse and to impose sanctions and fines if wrongdoing is found, the sources said.

The aim is to push ACER to have similar powers to ESMA, the EU body that regulates financial instruments and can issue fines. ACER's scope would include cross-border electricity, liquefied natural gas and gas trades within the EU and with third countries.

Currently, the EU has no ability to fine energy companies in these markets. Instead, the bloc relies on national regulators to determine legal breaches and issue sanctions accordingly, which they rarely do, the sources said.

By contrast, EU states would like this status quo to remain and to impose "lower fines on a case by case basis" than those suggested by the Commission that already states fines should not exceed 20% of the company's turnover or 20% of an individual's yearly income.

ACER is also limited in its ability to investigate without first notifying national regulators, which kills the crucial "element of surprise". Parliament's position wants to change this, the sources said.

Further, the parliamentarians want to make it mandatory for companies to have a manned office in the EU country in which the firm carries out most of its trades, especially with companies registered in third countries. This move would ease jurisdictional complications.

This would also give ACER the ability to inspect offices and find physical evidence.

"We want offices to storm," one of the sources said.

A parliamentary committee vote on this position is due to take place in September, the sources said. Once the position passes the committee, the full parliament will vote on it before deliberations between the EU's three branches can take place to reach a final compromise law.

