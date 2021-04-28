EU lawmakers clear post-Brexit trade deal with Britain

Contributor
Philip Blenkinsop Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

The European Parliament has voted overwhelmingly in favour of the post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union, clearing the last hurdle towards full ratification of the accord.

Updates with result of vote from parliament

BRUSSELS, April 28 (Reuters) - The European Parliament has voted overwhelmingly in favour of the post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union, clearing the last hurdle towards full ratification of the accord.

EU lawmakers backed the trade and cooperation agreement by 660 votes to five, with 32 abstentions, the parliament announced on Wednesday. The vote took place on Tuesday, but coronavirus working restrictions meant the result was not immediately known.

Parliament's consent brings to an end over four years of acrimonious negotiations and debate and lingering mistrust as Britain ended 47 years of EU membership.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869; Reuters Messaging: @reutersPhilB))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters