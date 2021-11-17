US Markets
EU lawmakers agree on rules to target big tech -FT

Juby Babu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REUTERS FILE PHOTO

Nov 17 (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers have reached a deal on how to target big tech companies, as part of a move to limit anti-competitive practices in the digital economy, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The European Parliament's main political parties agreed to a deal that would apply to companies with a market capitalisation of at least 80 billion euros ($90.55 billion) and offering at least one internet service, such as an online search, the FT said, citing people with direct knowledge of the discussions.

Companies including Google GOOGL.O, Amazon AMZN.O, Apple AAPL.O, Facebook FB.O and Microsoft MSFT.O would fall under its scope, FT said.

